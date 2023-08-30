Packers talked with Colts about a Jonathan Taylor trade, per report

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — Could Jonathan Taylor be coming back to Wisconsin?

Before Tuesday's roster deadline, the Packers were in talks with the Colts and had "legitimate interest" in trading for the former Badgers running back, according to ESPN.

The Colts were also in talks with the Dolphins, but ultimately placed Taylor on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, meaning he has to miss at least the first four games of the season with an ankle injury.

Even though Taylor is on the PUP list, he could still be traded at any point before the October 31 trade deadline.

Taylor did not practice at all in training camp and requested a trade from Indianapolis earlier this month. The NFL's 2021 rushing leader is entering the final year of his rookie contract and has been in search of a long-term deal.

The Packers currently have three running backs on their roster. Aaron Jones is halfway through a four-year contract he signed in 2021; Jones accepted a $5 million pay cut during the offseason as the market for running backs continued to diminish. AJ Dillon, who was drafted 19 picks after Taylor in 2020, is in the final year of his rookie deal. Green Bay is also carrying undrafted free agent Emanuel Wilson, who would become a restricted free agent after his rookie season.