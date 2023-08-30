Packers keep 3 undrafted rookies, just 4 cornerbacks on initial roster

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — For the first time since 2018, the Packers are keeping multiple undrafted free agents on their initial 53-man roster.

Wide receiver Malik Heath, edge rusher Brenton Cox and running back Emanuel Wilson have all made the team to start the season.

It's rare a UDFA is a "lock" to make the roster, but there was little doubt about Heath. The big-bodied receiver out of Ole Miss was a fast-riser going all the way back to rookie camp in May. In the preseason finale, he played with the first-team offense which he described as a "dream come true."

Cox made a solid final push against the Seahawks with two tackles for loss and a pass defended. Wilson led the NFL in preseason rushing yards and showed improvement in pass protection and special teams, helping him to earn a spot.

OTHER NOTES

The Packers kept only four cornerbacks: Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas, Keisean Nixon and training camp star Carrington Valentine, a rookie 7th round pick out of Kentucky. Eric Stokes (knee/foot) will start the season on the Physically Unable to Perform (Pup) list. In somewhat surprising moves, Green Bay cut cornerbacks Corey Ballentine and Shemar Jean-Charles.

There are only three tight ends on the initial roster: Rookies Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft, as well as veteran Josiah Deguara, who was used primarily as a fullback during training camp. The Packers could look to add another player at that position.

As of Tuesday night, there is no long snapper on the roster. However, the Packers are expected to re-sign veteran Matt Orzech after they place offensive lineman Luke Tenuta on injured reserve. The reason for this is because players who are placed on injured reserve before final cuts are out the entire season; players who are moved to IR after first making the initial roster can return after four weeks.

Green Bay has 11 offensive lineman on its initial roster, the most they've carried in at least a decade according to Packers.com. That number will drop to ten after Tenuta is added to injured reserve.

The Packers' average roster age is 24.9 years old, which is the youngest NFL roster in the last six years according to 247 Sports. At age 31, David Bakhtiari is the youngest player to be a team's oldest player this season.

