Packers RB Josh Jacobs to have surgery on broken finger

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Packers running back Josh Jacobs will have surgery on his broken right ring finger, head coach Matt LaFleur said Monday.

Jacobs suffered the injury during the first half of Sunday's win at the New England Patriots. LaFleur said Jacobs had trouble gripping the football.

"He tried last night, he just had no grip strength," LaFleur said of Jacobs.

Josh Jacobs will need Surgery and his timeline for recovery is TBD. #Packers — John Miller (@JohnMillerNBC26) November 9, 2026

The timeline for recovery is still unknown. LaFleur did not rule out the possibility of placing Jacobs on injured reserve, which would cause him to miss at least four weeks.

“I think everything is a possibility," LaFleur said Monday.

This will be the second time this season Jacobs has missed an extended stretch of time. He spent the first six weeks of the season on the Commissioner's Exempt List after pleading no contest to charges of misdemeanor battery and criminal damage to property following a May incident with a woman at his Hobart home.

Late last month, NBC 26 first reported that multiple other women also came forward during the Hobart/Lawrence Police Department's investigation, describing similar instances of abuse from Jacobs.

Jacobs and his attorneys have denied those accusations. The NFL said it is aware of those allegations and its investigation into Jacobs is ongoing.