Jacobs' attorneys release second statement denying allegations from three women

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Attorneys for Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs issued a new statement Sunday evening, denying allegations of physical altercations involving three women in 2021 and 2022 that were detailed in newly released police records.

On Friday night, NBC 26 reported that three additional women had contacted the Hobart/Lawrence Police Department to report alleged physical incidents involving Jacobs.

The allegations were detailed in a heavily redacted case file released to NBC 26, which also provided new information about the May 2026 incident that led to Jacobs' arrest.

In a statement Sunday, attorneys David Chesnoff, Richard Schonfeld and Clarence Duchac III denied the three women's allegations and criticized the police department's handling of the investigation.

"Josh Jacobs denies all three accounts and has a substantial body of tangible evidence to back up his assertions," the attorneys said.

The attorneys claimed the police department did not conduct additional investigations into the allegations and did not give Jacobs an opportunity to present evidence disputing the women's accounts.

"The police department’s released file contains only phone interviews, taken years after the fact, with no additional investigation, save for an acknowledgement that Josh did nothing wrong," the statement reads.

The attorneys also claimed one of the women reported allegations to the NFL, which reviewed the matter and determined no action was warranted.

According to the statement, Jacobs retained evidence supporting his account and the NFL's decision.

The statement also addressed allegations from a woman who reported an April 2021 incident in which she alleged Jacobs grabbed her by the arms, pushed her against a wall and threw her belongings outside his home.

Jacobs' attorneys said he was the one who contacted Las Vegas police that day to report the woman for misconduct. They claimed a police report from that incident undermined her allegations and that no further action was taken after she was removed from his home.

In response to another woman's allegations, the attorneys said Jacobs denied any physical altercation and claimed the woman voluntarily visited his Las Vegas home, stayed overnight and left the following evening in a car she ordered herself.

The attorneys said a receipt for that ride was included in the police file and supported Jacobs' version of events.

According to the records released Friday, one woman alleged Jacobs slapped her across the face, grabbed her by the hair, threw her onto a bed and later onto the floor, spit on her and grabbed her by the throat during an alleged January 2022 incident.

Another woman alleged Jacobs grabbed her by the arms and pushed her against a wall during an April 2021 argument.

A third woman alleged Jacobs grabbed her head and neck, dragged her, scratched her chest and took possession of her cellphone during an alleged May 2022 incident.

The three accounts surfaced during the department's investigation into a separate May 23, 2026, incident at Jacobs' home in Hobart. In that case, the victim told investigators Jacobs allegedly restrained her multiple times, obstructed her breathing and prevented her from leaving or calling police.

Jacobs was arrested May 26 and later convicted of misdemeanor battery and criminal damage to property after pleading no contest.

In an initial statement released Saturday, Jacobs' attorneys said the Brown County District Attorney's Office had the additional allegations for months and determined only two misdemeanor charges were warranted following an investigation.

In Sunday's statement, the attorneys reiterated that Jacobs accepted responsibility for the May incident and is complying with the terms of his agreement with prosecutors.

"Josh took responsibility for what happened in May. He entered into an agreement with prosecutors for two misdemeanors, and he is meeting the court’s requirements," the attorneys said.

The statement concluded by criticizing the release of the additional allegations to the media.

"The three accounts are old, are hearsay, and easily disproven, yet released to the media by police without any investigation to determine whether they were accurate or contradicted by evidence," the attorneys said.

They added that Jacobs was responding to the allegations in detail because of what they described as "character assassination" that was unfairly threatening his career.

Read the full statement from Jacobs' attorneys, released Sunday evening, below:

Statement of David Z. Chesnoff, Richard A. Schonfeld, and Clarence F. Duchac III:

Last week the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department released its case file to media. The file includes summaries of three telephone interviews describing events in 2021 and 2022. Josh Jacobs denies all three accounts and has a substantial body of tangible evidence to back up his assertions.

The police department’s released file contains only phone interviews, taken years after the fact, with no additional investigation, save for an acknowledgement that Josh did nothing wrong. Josh was not given an opportunity to present evidence to Hobart-Lawrence in response to the uncorroborated report, primarily because Hobart-Lawrence took no action related to the unsupported and stale allegations.

One of these three women made a claim to the NFL, which reviewed it and decided no action was warranted. Josh has kept evidence that supports his accounts and the NFL’s decision. Nothing in the released file indicates that any such evidence was used or even sought. Indeed, the police report did not even present any of this information.

Another woman made a claim in 2021, but only after Josh called the Las Vegas police to his home to report the woman for misconduct. A police report was written that day, which effectively undermined her claims. No further action was taken by any authority after she was removed from Josh’s home.

Josh denies any physical altercation with the third woman. She first contacted Josh and asked to visit. She came to Las Vegas and stayed at his home. Another person was present in the house during part of her stay. She stayed there overnight and left the following evening — on her own, in a car she ordered herself. The receipt for that ride is in the police file the department released, and it is consistent with Josh’s account of how the visit ended, not hers.

Josh took responsibility for what happened in May. He entered into an agreement with prosecutors for two misdemeanors, and he is meeting the court’s requirements.

The three accounts are old, are hearsay, and easily disproven, yet released to the media by police without any investigation to determine whether they were accurate or contradicted by evidence. Josh is answering them in detail because of the character assassination that is occurring, unfairly threatening his career.