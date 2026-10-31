Some Josh Jacobs files released; video withheld

HOBART (NBC 26) — The Hobart/Lawrence Police Department has released hundreds of pages of redacted records from the Josh Jacobs case file.

The requested records were delivered shortly after 9:00 p.m. Friday. Four emails from the department contain arrest records, incident reports and more.

The PD said it will withhold several items of video evidence, but will release some with redactions including body-worn and squad camera video of Jacobs' arrest and transport to jail. It later notes that surveillance video is withheld and currently restricted by statute.

Jacobs previously filed a lawsuit to prevent the release of the video and other records.

NBC 26 is in the process of going through the information. This article will be updated with more information.