Packers announce details for Family Night

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Mark your calendars Packers fans, the team announced that one of the most popular events leading up to the season is back for another year.

The Green Bay Packers announced that Packers Family Night will take place on Saturday August 5th at Lambeau Field.

Packers Family Night will be broadcast on NBC 26.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. with the team taking the field for warm-ups at 7 p.m. and practice slated for 7:30 p.m.

Packers Family night is in its 22nd year as the introduction to the Packers season and will feature a full team practice.

Other events include a thunderstick giveaway, live music and a post-practice fireworks show.

Tickers go on sale at 10 a.m. June 29th on Ticketmaster with all tickets set at $10. There will be a limit of 10 tickets per purchase during the first day of sales.

Parking for the event will also be offered for $5 with all proceeds going to Meijer Simply Give to support hunger relief efforts.

The full training camp schedule of practices and events will be released in the near future.