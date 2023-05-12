Packers schedule features 5 primetime games, 3 holidays and 1 fascinating season-opener

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — For the fifth time in the last six years, the Packers will begin their season against a division rival.

This time they are on the road at Chicago, meaning Jordan Love will make his debut as Green Bay's unquestioned starter in Soldier Field - the same building Aaron Rodgers famously said he "owned" the Bears and their fans.

The Packers 2023 schedule also features five primetime games and a Thanksgiving game at Detroit - the traditional 11:30 a.m. kickoff in the Motor City.

There are two scheduled Sunday Night Football games on NBC 26: December 3 against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs and December 31 at the Vikings, as the Packers will ring in the new year in Minnesota.

Due to a road-heavy start and an early bye week, Green Bay will play just two games at Lambeau Field before October 29: the home opener against the Saints on September 24 (a noon kickoff) and a Thursday night game against the Lions on September 28.

Click here to view the full schedule.