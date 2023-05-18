Packers finalize 2023 preseason schedule

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Packers have finalized their 2023 preseason schedule, which includes two home games.

Opening the preseason on Friday, August 11, the Packers will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Ohio, marking the second year the Packers start the preseason on the road.

Returning home on Saturday, August 19, the Packers will take on the New England Patriots at 7:00 p.m.

Finishing the preseason at home, the Packers will take on the Seattle Seahawks for a noon game.

The Packers say both home games will have charitable aspects to them with the first game designated as the Play Football Game and the second match-up designated as the Packers Give Back Game.

Packers regular season games are scheduled to start on Sunday, September 10 in Chicago against the Bears.

For a full look at the Packers' schedule, click HERE.