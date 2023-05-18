Watch Now
SportsNFLGreen Bay Packers

Actions

Packers finalize 2023 preseason schedule

Packers Football Lambeau Field
Matt Ludtke/AP
Fans tailgate outside Lambeau Field before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Packers Football Lambeau Field
Posted at 1:16 PM, May 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-18 14:16:28-04

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Packers have finalized their 2023 preseason schedule, which includes two home games.

Opening the preseason on Friday, August 11, the Packers will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Ohio, marking the second year the Packers start the preseason on the road.

Returning home on Saturday, August 19, the Packers will take on the New England Patriots at 7:00 p.m.

Finishing the preseason at home, the Packers will take on the Seattle Seahawks for a noon game.

The Packers say both home games will have charitable aspects to them with the first game designated as the Play Football Game and the second match-up designated as the Packers Give Back Game.

Packers regular season games are scheduled to start on Sunday, September 10 in Chicago against the Bears.

For a full look at the Packers' schedule, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Brandon_Kinnard.jpg

Learn More About Sports Director Brandon Kinnard
John_Miller.jpg

Learn More About Sports Reporter John Miller