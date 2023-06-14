Mark your calendars! Packers training camp to begin on July 26

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — The start of the Green Bay Packers' training camp is just six weeks away.

Prior to Wednesday's final minicamp practice, head coach Matt LaFleur said the team will open camp on Wednesday, July 26. Rookies, injured players and quarterbacks will be the first to report on July 21. Other players will report on July 25.

That's earlier than other recent years: 2022's training camp begin on July 27 and 2021's on July 28.

Other notable preseason dates: the annual Family Night practice will be Saturday, August 5 at Lambeau Field and the first preseason game is Friday, August 11 at Cincinnati.

The Packers will also have a joint practice with the Bengals in Cincinnati on Wednesday, August 9 and welcome the New England Patriots to Green Bay for joint practices the week of August 14.

The Packers are wrapping up their offseason program this week. The team is holding its final practice Wednesday and will have a private team activity on Thursday before breaking for the summer.

LaFleur said he's very happy with the work they've put in over the past two months.

"We're further ahead than we've really ever been here in terms of a conditioning standpoint," he said. "I'm happy with the progress our guys have made."

The Packers head coach said the next six weeks are an important time to recharge before a long season, however he said it's important not to go completely "dormant" from football.

"Our guys have to be a pro when they're away from here," LaFleur said. "We always talk about how you carry that 'G' wherever you go and certainly they've got to do that."

"They've got to handle themselves the right way and make sure they're continuing to put the work in," he added. "There are no days off. You are either going to get better or you're going to get worse every single day, so when they come back here (for training camp) we need to see a better version of where they are right now."