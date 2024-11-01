Love, Alexander listed as questionable for Sunday; Williams ruled out

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Packers could once again be without their starting quarterback this week as they welcome in one of the hottest teams in the NFL.

Jordan Love is listed as questionable for Sunday's crucial NFC North showdown with the Detroit Lions. Love exited last week's game early in the second half due to a groin injury.

Love missed practice on Wednesday but returned in a limited capacity on Thursday and Friday. On Wednesday, the quarterback said he thought there was a realistic chance he could play this weekend.

"We're going to do it how we always do it," head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters on Friday. "We'll give him up until game time to see how he's feeling."

Teams must release a list of inactive players 90 minutes before kick-off, so the Packers have until Sunday at 1:55 p.m. to decide.

The Packers have fared well without Love so far this season. They are 2-0 in games started by backup QB Malik Willis: A 16-10 victory over the Colts on Sept. 15 and a 30-14 victory over the Titans on Sept. 22.

Willis also played a key role in the second half of last week's 30-27 win over the Jaguars. He completed 4-5 passes for 56 yards, including a 51-yarder to Jayden Reed to set up Brandon McManus' game-winning field goal. Willis also rushed four times for 23 yards.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander (knee) and running back Josh Jacobs (ankle) are also questionable to play. Starting center Josh Myers (wrist) is doubtful and rookie safety Evan Williams (hamstring) has been ruled out.