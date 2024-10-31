Love says there's a 'realistic' chance he could play against Lions on Sunday

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The (6-2) Packers have a huge game this Sunday at Lambeau Field against the (6-1) Lions in a battle for first place in the NFC North.

Whether their star quarterback Jordan Love plays is up in the air. Love left last weeks victory over the Jaguars early in the second half with a groin injury.

"Felt it and it definitely was something that was bothering me throughout the game and trying to play through it and obviously it got to a point where I just couldn't keep going anymore, " Love said on Wednesday.

Love said he felt the injury the most was when he was on the move. When he was throwing from a static position it didn't feel too bad.

'Felt like it limited my ability to extend the plays, kind of just scrambling, things like that," said the Packers QB.

As for his plan this week, Love said he's taking it one day at a time, doing rehab with the trainers trying to comeback as fast as possible. He said there's a 'realistic' chance he could play against Detroit on Sunday.

"I've made progress, it's definitely feeling better," said Love. "You know I think everyday there will be improvements to it, but definitely feels better than it did on Sunday.

The Packers QB was one of seven players who didn't participate in practice on Wednesday, but he wouldn't rule out playing even if he didn't practice at all throughout the week.

"Obviously not practicing during the week is not the ideal format for trying to play a game, but like I said, things happen so if that's a scenario, I know I'll be fine," he said.

On Monday in his press conference, head coach Matt LaFleur said they wouldn't put Love in a situation where he couldn't protect himself. As for what protecting himself means:

"For me, just being able to move around a little bit and just be myself out there playing," Love said. "Not trying to just be stuck in the pocket, not being able to move if I need to move."

As for his thoughts on what Malik Willis has been able to do in his absence, Love said it's 'big time.'

"I've been there as a backup. We always say, 'you're one play away' and you never know when that play is going to come. He's done a great job staying ready, staying dialed in throughout the week with the gameplan," Love said.

