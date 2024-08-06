LaFleur: Love, other starters to play in Packers' preseason opener on Saturday

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Jordan Love and many of the Packers' other starters are expected to play in Saturday's preseason opener in Cleveland, Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Tuesday.

Love, who signed a four-year, $220 million contract extension last month — making him the highest-paid player in NFL history — played in all three of the Packers preseason games last year.

Aaron Rodgers, Love's predecessor, did not play in any preseason games late in his career with Green Bay but LaFleur said he believes the playing time can help "knock some of the rust off" before the regular season begins.

“Re-evaluating the last couple years from when we’ve had guys not play and last year having them, all the guys play, I thought it was beneficial for us early on," LaFleur said Tuesday. "I think there was a lot of value of going through getting your mind right to get ready to play a football game."

The Packers sat Rodgers and many other established starters in the preseason in 2019, 2021 and 2022. In 2020 there were no preseason games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team lost its first regular season game in both 2021 and 2022: 38-3 against the Saints in 2021 and 23-7 against the Vikings in 2022, with the offense struggling mightily in each case.

Last season Love played two series in the preseason opener at Cincinnati and three series in the following games against the Patriots and Seahawks, finishing each outing with a touchdown drive.

He finished the preseason completing 21-33 passes for 193 yards with three touchdown passes. The Packers went on to beat the Bears 38-20 in the regular season opener.

"Obviously, we’re going to be smart with those guys (the starters)," LaFleur said. "The last thing we want to do is put guys at risk."

"There's an inherent risk every time you go out on the field," he added. "We'll be smart with them but at the same time I do think the preparation of getting ready for a game is invaluable and why not use those opportunities?"

The Packers practice Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of this week before leaving for Cleveland on Friday. Thursday's practice is closed to the public.

The preseason opener against the Browns is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. on Saturday and can be seen on WACY tv32.