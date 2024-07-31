After signing record breaking contract Packers QB Jordan Love getting up to speed

GREEN BAY — The highest paid quarterback in the NFL has been back at Packers training camp for a few days now and to end practice on Wednesday fans who were at Ray Nitschke Field observed peak Jordan Love.

To end the two minute drill, Love hit Tay Wicks for a short 8-yard touchdown in the middle of the end zone and then he hit him there again for the 2-point conversion. Love is working his way back up to speed.

“Definitely, getting back into that rhythm,” Love said. “I feel like in training camp the speed is always faster. I feel like everybody’s got that energy, flying around.”

Mike Roemer/AP Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love throws a pass during NFL football training camp Saturday, July. 27, 2024, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Love mentioned heading into his second year at the helm the difference between this training camp and the last for the offense is confidence – but they’re still working through a lot of things.

“Building that chemistry, just understanding where we need to be on plays. The timing of plays. Things like that. What we like for certain coverages. I think it’s definitely still a work in progress.”

Wide receiver Romeo Doubs has been standing out in camp and Love says year 3 is going to be a breakout year for him.

“I love the way Romeo is playing and I told him the other day I gotta keep doing a good job trying to get him the ball. He’s playing very well right now and I’m loving it.”

Mike Roemer/AP Green Bay Packers' Romeo Doubs during NFL football training camp Saturday, July. 27, 2024, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Another receiver who made plays on Wednesday, 2023 7th rounder Grant DuBose. At this point last year, the second-year player was injured. Now he’s taking full advantage of his playing time. He had the catch of camp so far making a leaping contested grab in double-coverage on a pass from backup QB Sean Clifford which got Love hyped on the sideline.

“It’s really cool to see him go out there and ball,” Love said. “You saw the one today, he’s making some plays, contested catches he’s coming down with. He’s playing really fast right now. He’s got a great feel for the offense.

Mike Roemer/AP Green Bay Packers' Grant DuBose during NFL football training camp Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Love said his phone was blowing up after signing his new deal, the coolest person to reach out to him he said was Peyton Manning.