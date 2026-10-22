Josh Jacobs reflects on six-game absence, apologizes to Packers teammates as return remains uncertain

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Packers running back Josh Jacobs said the past several months gave him a chance to reevaluate his priorities after missing the first six games of the season, a period he described as difficult but ultimately meaningful.

Jacobs returned to practice Wednesday after being removed from the NFL’s Commissioner Exempt List Monday, making him eligible to play Sunday against the Detroit Lions. He said he initially expected to return sooner and still does not know whether he will play this week.

“I’m excited to be back ... with the team, with the guys,” Jacobs said. “I wanna say ... thank you to the organization ... for supporting me throughout this whole process and how everything played out.”

Jacobs was convicted of misdemeanor battery stemming from a physical altercation with a woman last spring. The NFL’s investigation into his May arrest remains ongoing, and the league has reserved the right to issue additional discipline if warranted.

“I’m remorseful and sorry for putting this team in this situation,” Jacobs said. “Sometimes when you go through life, situations occur and a four-second, three-second decision can alter your life, honestly. ... Still a human being, still trying to learn, still trying to grow.”

Jacobs said he learned lessons both legally and personally throughout the process. He said he plans to move forward by focusing on his actions rather than trying to change people’s opinions of him.

“For me, man, I’m just trying to come back in here and play ball, learn from this mistake and move forward,” Jacobs said.

The running back said he was not overly concerned that he would never play again because he trusted the legal process. But he acknowledged that the time away was longer than he anticipated.

“Honestly, I thought it would be sooner,” Jacobs said. “But ... the optics of everything, I understand the other side. So for me, like I said, I’m just grateful to be able to play.”

Jacobs said he was not looking to challenge the six games he missed.

“I’m grateful to be playing, so that’s not even something that I’m arguing or petitioning with,” he said. “I’m just happy to be back on the team.”

Although Jacobs remained around the Packers during his time on the exempt list, he could not practice or play. He said the last couple of months felt strange because he could attend meetings but was unable to take part in football activities.

He has been working in his helmet and shoulder pads and said his body feels as good as it has since he joined Green Bay. But he still needs to get back into the rhythm of playing with his teammates, including offensive linemen he has not played alongside.

“I don’t know where we’re gonna be at this week, or if I’m actually gonna play or not,” Jacobs said. “All I’m trying to do is get prepared to play if they let me.”

Jacobs said he would try to play if the decision were his, while acknowledging that he has not had many full-speed repetitions and does not know how much the coaching staff would allow him to play.

Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur said the team would have a plan in place regardless of Jacobs’ availability.

“I think we’ll have a plan in place, whether or not he can go, and then we’ll adjust from there,” LaFleur said. “It changes some a little bit in regards to, you got a dynamic back that you want to get the ball to and let him go to work.”

LaFleur said he believes Jacobs is remorseful and can learn from the experience.

“I think a lot of times you get in a situation where you might not make the right decision, and I think people learn from their mistakes,” LaFleur said. “I think he’s extremely remorseful, and I do believe that he’s a good person. I’ve been around him quite a bit, and ... I believe in second chances.”

Jacobs also addressed a meeting with his teammates, saying he apologized for the attention the situation brought to the organization. He said he recognized that players were put in a position to answer questions about the incident and be mindful of what they said publicly.

The situation, he said, gave him time to reflect on what he wants his life to look like.

“I would say obviously you never wanna be in this situation,” Jacobs said. “But just me being honest, for my life it was probably one of the best things that ever happened to me. It gave me a chance to sit down and reevaluate what’s important and what I want my life to look like.”

Jacobs said he is not focused on winning back fans who may view him differently after the incident.

“People are always gonna have their opinion,” he said. “It’s not really my job to try to explain or discount certain things. All I can try to do is control what I can control and move on from there.”

He said he felt bad that the situation happened and wants to continue being a leader for the Packers and in the community. He also said he does not believe he needs to earn back the respect of his teammates, describing himself as the same person every day.

Safety Xavier McKinney said it was good to have Jacobs back participating with the team and pointed to the running back’s leadership and playmaking ability.

“He bring that energy. We know what type of player he is,” McKinney said. “Leadership, playmaking ability, all of the above. I mean, a great teammate, great dude.”

McKinney said he had watched Jacobs continue preparing while waiting for the opportunity to return. He acknowledged there could be some rust, but believes Jacobs can make an impact.

“A fresh leg Josh is gonna be a monster,” McKinney said.

Asked about Jacobs as a person and what he may have taken away from the situation, McKinney said he would leave that for Jacobs to address. He said he knows Jacobs’ character from their time together.

“Ultimately, though, I know he’s a good dude,” McKinney said. “I’ve known him for a little while. ... I know what type of person he is on a daily basis.”

McKinney said the Packers are focused on their work inside the building rather than outside opinions.

“It’s all about keeping your process the same, not paying attention to outside noise,” he said.

On the field, Green Bay’s defense faces another challenge in Detroit running back Jahmyr Gibbs and the Lions’ offense. McKinney called Gibbs a premium back and said the Packers are emphasizing getting all 11 defenders to the ball to limit his impact.

The Packers enter Sunday’s game on a three-game winning streak. Jacobs’ availability remains uncertain as the team prepares for Detroit, and the NFL’s investigation into his arrest remains open.