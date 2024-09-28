Watch Now
Jordan Love expected to return Sunday against Vikings, per multiple reports

Love has been out since sustaining a sprained MCL on September 6.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is expected to make his return Sunday, according to multiple reports.

Love has missed the Packers last two games with a sprained MCL suffered in Green Bay's season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on September 6.

The 25-year-old quarterback has been limited in practice the last two weeks and listed as questionable ahead of each of the last three games.

Notably, the Packers did not call up third-string quarterback Sean Clifford from the practice squad, another sign that Love will play.

The 2-1 Packers take on the 3-0 Minnesota Vikings in a key NFC North showdown on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. at Lambeau Field.

