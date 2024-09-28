Jordan Love expected to return Sunday against Vikings, per multiple reports

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is expected to make his return Sunday, according to multiple reports.

Love has missed the Packers last two games with a sprained MCL suffered in Green Bay's season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on September 6.

He’s back: #Packers QB Jordan Love is expected to return to the lineup against the #Vikings, three weeks after spraining his MCL. pic.twitter.com/RCKq8u9IVS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 28, 2024

The 25-year-old quarterback has been limited in practice the last two weeks and listed as questionable ahead of each of the last three games.

Notably, the Packers did not call up third-string quarterback Sean Clifford from the practice squad, another sign that Love will play.

The 2-1 Packers take on the 3-0 Minnesota Vikings in a key NFC North showdown on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. at Lambeau Field.