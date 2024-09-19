Packers QB Jordan Love returns to practice, 'hopeful' to play on Sunday

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — It feels crazy, considering what the injury looked like a week and a half ago, but Packers star quarterback Jordan Love returned to practice for the first time since spraining his MCL in Week 1 against the Eagles.

As for how much he practiced:

“He was limited,” is how Packers head coach Matt LaFleur responded to three straight questions about his star quarterback.

“I was limited at practice, just keep it at that,” Love said.

It's a far cry from where he was when he was helped off the field in Brazil. He didn’t know how serious the injury was, but it was very painful.

“Trying to see how it feels every day,” said the Packers QB. “Come in every day, keep doing the treatment, and keep doing the rehab. Just trying to take it day by day. Keep feeling it out but it’s feeling better.”

Doug Benc/AP Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) in helped off the field after getting hurt during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at the Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paulo. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)

Now Love has to get used to wearing a knee brace which will limit his mobility.

“It's going to help protect me and keep me stable in everything I do,” he said. “It might change my game a little bit. At the end of the day, I'm not a receiver who has to run crazy routes downfield, things like that. Just stay in the pocket."

As for if he’s playing on Sunday:

Morry Gash/AP Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love reacts from the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

“I’m not going to make any decisions now,” Love said. “I’m hopeful I can get to the point where I can get in there, but we’re just going to take it day by day."

His status for Sunday at the Titans may be up in the air, but everyone was thrilled to see him practicing.

“I think it’s huge,” Packers wide receiver Christian Watson said. “Obviously been keeping up with him. Asking him how he’s been. I can tell he’s doing everything he can to get back out there."

In the meantime, Malik Willis says he will continue to prepare as if he will be the starter this week and Love said beating the Colts with their backup QB gave the team confidence they can win with or without him.

