Green Bay mayor declares July 25, 2025, as "Mark Murphy Day" ahead of CEO's retirement

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Mayor Eric Genrich has declared July 25, 2025, as "Mark Murphy Day" in the city of Green Bay ahead of the Packers president & CEO's retirement.

Murphy will officially pass the torch to Ed Policy as the team's next top executive on Friday during the Packers' annual shareholders meeting at Lambeau Field, which begins at 3 p.m.

In honor of "Mark Murphy Day," the longtime Packers president & CEO will also be presented a Key to the City.

“First and foremost, Mark has been a truly decent, humble, and thoughtful leader of the Green Bay Packers,” Genrich said in a news release. “He’s guided our beloved franchise throughout his tenure with winning football as his priority and demonstrated care and appreciation for the people who make up the team’s fanbase and the Green Bay community.”

During his 17-year tenure, Murphy helped guide the Packers to a Super Bowl win, played an important role in bringing the NFL Draft to Green Bay, the development of the Titletown District, the renovations to Lambeau Field, partnered with the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation to help create Give Big Green Bay, and consistently kept the Packers in the black financially.

“The Packers record of success during Murphy’s tenure adds a remarkable chapter to the history of the most storied franchise in professional sports,” Genrich said. “But more than anything, I’ve personally appreciated the way in which Mark has won the right way, never losing sight of his core values, always valuing the players and people who make the Packers’ success possible.”

The mayor's full proclamation to Mark Murphy can be found here.

NBC 26 senior reporter Nina Sparano sat down with Murphy earlier this week to talk about his biggest achievements, challenges, and the legacy he's leaving behind in Titletown, which you can watch here.