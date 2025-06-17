GREEN BAY — Next month at the shareholders meeting, longtime Packers president Mark Murphy will officially pass the baton to Ed Policy, who has been with the Packers since 2012 and the team's COO since 2018.

Murphy will turn 70, the organization's mandatory retirement age, on July 13.

"I just think this one of the most special jobs in the world," Policy said Tuesday in a one-on-one interview with NBC 26. "It's been about a year transition so far and Mark couldn't have been more graceful throughout."

Policy said he is excited to take over, adding that this job will tap into two things that motivate him at his core: competition and building something.

"My goals are really continuing on a lot of the same — the same way that Mark continued on with what (Bob Harlan) started in Lambeau Field and that Atrium," said the Packers future President. "I intend to continue to do that both in Lambeau Field, across the street in Titletown and really throughout the community."

WATCH HERE:

'Have to be very vigilant': Policy prepares to take the reigns from Murphy as Packers president

Policy said a crucial element of his role will be keeping Lambeau Field not only iconic, but state of the art. He said one of the most critical challenges he will face is helping the Packers evolve financially so that the team will exist in its same form for decades to come.

"Right now we've got to compete with NFL owners who are multi-billionaires, they now have access to private equity investments and also many off them are getting hundreds of millions of dollars in public money for their new stadiums," Policy told NBC 26. "We don't have access any of that. Which means, we really do have to be very vigilant about operating a sound business here in order to keep the team strong on the field."

After being with the Packers for nearly two decades, Murphy expressed disappointment in only bringing home one Lombardi trophy. For Policy, he describes winning a super bowl as his "North Star" and right now he says his focus in on just matching Murphy in that department.

"I think a lot of these guys have taken a lot of snaps over the last year or two, but I think it will be pretty exciting," Policy said of this upcoming season.

Policy officially team's over his role as the team's president and CEO on July 25.