Packers profit nearly $84 million for past fiscal year, up 24% from last year

Jeffrey Phelps/AP
Green Bay Packers' President Mark Murphy walks on Lambeau Field before a NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Both expenses and revenue were up for the Packers in the past fiscal year, leading to a profit of nearly $84 million - up 23.6% from the previous year.

The team took in more than $432 million from national revenue streams like NFL broadcast deals and sponsorships.

Local revenue jumped nearly 35%, at $286.4 million, fueled by things like ticket sales, merchandise and gameday spending.

Those numbers do not include any increased revenue generated by the NFL Draft. The team's fiscal year ends March 31, so draft impacts will be included in next year's financial report.

Team executives said one of their main goals is to continue to develop the area around Lambeau Field to help ensure the team remains in Green Bay for years to come.

New team president Ed Policy will officially take over on Friday, replacing Mark Murphy.

