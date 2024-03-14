AJ Dillon back with Packers on 1-year deal, per reports

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — The so-called Mayor of Door County is back with the Packers for at least one more season.

Green Bay is reportedly bringing AJ Dillon back for 2024 on a one-year deal worth up to $2.575 million, but only $1.125 million of that will count towards the salary cap.

Green Bay used a rare 4-year Qualifying Offer on AJ Dillon to keep him around. https://t.co/uzE6LjzsVd — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2024

According to NFL.com, the four-year qualifying offer is designed to allow teams to keep veterans by spending $1.45 million in money that doesn't count against the salary cap on players who have played at least four consecutive seasons with a single team and are returning to the same team on a one-year deal.

Dillon, who became a fan favorite after embracing Wisconsin culture, struggled in 2023. He averaged a career-low 3.4 yards per carry and had only two rushing touchdowns.

The Packers made a sweeping change in their running back room earlier this week, signing former rushing champ Josh Jacobs and releasing veteran Aaron Jones, who in turn signed with the Vikings.

Dillon's return gives the position some stability, though the Packers could still look to add to the position via the draft.