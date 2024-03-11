Report: Packers release Aaron Jones; RB could still return to team

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — The Packers have released veteran running back Aaron Jones, according to multiple reports.

After reaching agreement today with free-agent RB Josh Jacobs, the Packers informed RB Aaron Jones that he is being released, per source. Jones now will be a free agent. pic.twitter.com/KsZAfhl5lW — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

The Packers have also agreed to terms with former Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, who is expected to formally sign with the team when the new league year begins on Wednesday. Jacobs is a two-time Pro Bowler and led the league in rushing in 2022.

Jones has averaged five yards per carry over 97 games since being drafted by the Packers in 2017. He finished last season with five consecutive games of 100 rushing yards or more, the longest streak of his career.

Jones was due to count $17.6 million against Green Bay's salary cap this season. His release creates $5.2 million in cap savings, according to Over The Cap.

The 29-year-old now becomes a free agent and could sign with any team. He could still return to Green Bay on a new contract.

This is the scenario where Jones tests the market and see if he can find something better than what the #Packers are offering. If he can't, there's a chance he would come back. How the Jacobs signing affects his point of view could determine if he would even consider a return. https://t.co/ryg3e8d7iD — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) March 11, 2024

Jones ranks third all-time among Packers rushing leaders with 5,940 yards. Only Ahman Green and Jim Taylor have more yards.