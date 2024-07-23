A new quarterback and a heavy downpour: Takeaways from day 2 of Packers camp

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — With Jordan Love still on the sidelines awaiting a long-term contract extension, the Packers have added a fourth quarterback to help with the practice workload.

Green Bay signed journeyman Jacob Eason Tuesday, giving the team three active quarterbacks while Love is out.

Eason, a fourth-round pick in 2020, said he got the call from his agent at 8:45 a.m. central time Monday morning and arrived in Green Bay late Monday night.

"It really was fast," Eason said. "Got in last night at 10:30, got a good five hours of sleep in and here we are."

Eason is now on his sixth team in five years and acknowledged his time in Green Bay could be short. Once Love signs a new contract and returns to practice, he could be on the move again.

However, the 26-year-old said he is still hoping to make the most of his latest chance to catch on in the NFL.

"There's so much I can't control," Eason said. "I'm going to do what I can to learn this offense and take advantage of the opportunities I do get."

"Obviously whatever the coaches decide they're going to do, they're going to do," he said. "That's completely out of my control. I'm really just here to get better and help the team in any way that I can."

Eason said he has a previous relationship with Love; the two both entered the league in 2020 and went through the NFL Draft process together.

Eason echoed what other Packers players have said: While the starting quarterback isn't practicing, he has still been very involved in team meetings.

"Jordan's definitely involved, he's great," Eason said. "Awesome in meetings. I got to chat with him on the field a little bit today."

"He's definitely a great football mind," Eason added. "He's a great guy. Friendly. Helpful. All of the above. I'm looking forward to working with him."

RAIN RAIN, GO AWAY

The Packers practiced through a driving rain for a majority of Tuesday's practice. As the precipitation picked up many fans began to file out, but the team continued through the elements.

Even Eason, who is from Seattle - a city infamous for rain, said the weather was a lot to handle on his first day.

"That was more-so than Seattle," Eason laughed. "I felt like that was Midwest weather. Seattle you get the hazy rain all day, but that was a downpour."

Now in his sixth year as the Packers head coach, Matt LaFleur has often said he wants his players to be prepared to play in any kind of conditions. LaFleur embodied that mantra Tuesday, choosing to keep practice outside rather than move it inside the Don Hutson Center.

Packers practice through a heavy rainful on day 2 of 2024 training camp

"I don't know if I've seen rain like that before," quarterback Sean Clifford said. "That was one of the heaviest rain days I've ever seen. All in all, lots to learn from. You've really got to hone in on the fundamentals as the rain gets crazy. Just try to get better in every facet."

Other players, especially those on defense, said they enjoyed the unique experience.

"It brings me back to my childhood," defensive end Rashan Gary said, smiling. "You don't go inside when you're playing Pop Warner, man."

"It just brings out the football in me, brings out the inner-kid in me," Gary continued. "Going out there, it doesn't matter if it's rain, snow, whatever... just playing football with the team and getting better on another day in camp. I love it."

DEFENSE DOMINATES

While the weather seemingly made him happy, Gary had plenty of reasons to smile Tuesday.

During one stretch of practice he racked up three quarterback sacks in a span of four plays, highlighting another dominant day from the Green Bay defense.

Gary has a new role this season, playing more often with his hand in the dirt in Jeff Hafley's 4-3 scheme rather than from a standing position as he did so often in Joe Barry's 3-4.

"I feel more explosive coming out of a three-point stance," said Gary, who led the Packers with 9.5 sacks last season, said. "Sometimes when you're in a two-point stance you can create more false steps and with the hand in the dirt, the false steps are taken away."

While Gary has been the headliner, the entire Packers defensive front has looked strong. Count veteran safety Xavier McKinney, who signed a 4-year, $67 million contract in free agency, among those impressed.

"Our defensive line is crazy. We have a lot of depth, too," McKinney said following Tuesday's practice. "You can see these guys are attacking the ball. They're getting after it and they're making our jobs a lot easier."

"It's always fun when you've got a great d-line in front of you," McKinney continued. "Obviously you're able to do different things and work around them."