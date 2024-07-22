Jordan Love will not practice until a contract extension is finalized

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Packers quarterback Jordan Love will not take part in any training camp practices until he and the team agree on a contract extension, Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst said Monday.

Gutekunst said the Packers and Love's agents are "close" on a new deal, but until it is finalized and signed, Love will not be on the practice field.

"This is something we're all working on and we certainly understand where he's coming from," Gutekunst said. "We'd like him to be out there. It's important for him to be out there working with his teammates, but as of now - until we get that resolved - he will not be practicing."

Gutekunst said Love reported for training camp and is taking part in meetings, but will not practice due to injury risks.

Love has one-year remaining on his current contract and is set to make $11 million in 2024, well below market value for a proven starting quarterback.

Gutekunst added that he is confident an extension is coming.

"I think its really important for us," he said said. "The thing that I have confidence in is that we both want the same thing. We want Jordan here for a long time. It gives stability for him and it gives us some stability for our group as well."

"I'm optimistic," Gutekunst added. "These are big deals. It takes time."

Gutekunst said depending how long it takes to get Love's contract done, the Packers may consider bringing in an additional quarterback for training camp. With Love out, the team is down to two QBs: second-year backup Sean Clifford and rookie seventh round pick Michael Pratt.

Teams typically carry at least three quarterbacks during training camp.

"If we keep it focused and not allow it to become a distraction, I think that's imperative," Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said of Love's absence from the practice field.

LaFleur added that he addressed that with the team in Monday's pre-practice meeting.