Colts pick Kewaunee native Tanor Bortolini in 4th round of NFL Draft

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (NBC 26) — Kewaunee native Tanor Bortolini is NFL-bound.

The Indianapolis Colts picked the former Badgers offensive linemen with the No. 117 overall pick in the fourth round of the NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-4, 303 pound Bortolini appeared in 35 games (28 starts) during his four seasons at Wisconsin. He started all over the Badgers' offensive line – 13 at center, eight at left guard, three at right guard, three at right tackle and one at tight end.

Bortolini allowed only three sacks in 962 pass blocking snaps during his college career, per Pro Football Focus. He earned a run block grade of 80.3 from Pro Football Focus in 2023.

