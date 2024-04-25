"It takes a village': Kewaunee native and Badgers o-lineman Tanor Bortolini ready for 2024 NFL Draft

MADISON — A few Northeast Wisconsin players will be drafted this weekend in the 2024 NFL Draft. A guy who has turned heads in the workouts leading up to draft: Badgers versatile o-lineman out of Kewaunee, Tanor Bortolini.

“The best part about being from a small town community is that it takes a village,” Bortolini said. “For me, I know I have the support of all of them. If I go home I see all the people, they’re all excited that I'm doing this and there’s a lot of people that helped contribute to the success of where I'm at today.”

The Kewaunee native has worked hard this offseason – represented by his high relative athletic score (RAS). Since 1987, out of 1,459 offense guards bortolini’s pro day and combine scores ranked him at No. 32.

“Exciting,” Bortolini said of his great testing numbers. “You know I think the combine went as well as I could have asked for. Hit the numbers I wanted to hit and it’s been a really great experience so far. It's a lot of time, work and hours put in but to see the results I got out of it, I was really happy with that.”

He didn’t just work on his agility and strength but also his technique.

“I went to the sports academy in Frisco, Texas with Duke Manyweather, he’s a phenomenal o-line coach,” the Kewaunee native said. “(I) really got to learn a lot working with him. He's worked with a lot of NFL guys.”

Bortolini played all over the O-Line for the Badgers and he prides himself on his versatility. As for what a pro team is getting if they take him:

“I think they’re getting a really versatile guy that is going to work hard,” he said. “I think the (University of Wisconsin) tradition is that you’re going to have a blue collar offensive lineman. We’re going to show up, we’re going to know what we’re doing day 1. You’re going to be a guy that can play right away and I think that’s a role I can fill for a lot of teams.”

Growing up a fan, of course he would like to be a Green Bay Packer.

“It'd be awesome,” he said. “You grow up that close you grow up a huge Packer fan. if it’s not the Packers then I guess my time as a Packer fan is over.”

He’ll be taking in the draft at home with his family who have been his constant support system.

“I’m really excited for wherever I end up. I think that day is going to be a really great day and i’m really excited for whatever teams want me because I think I will be a great player for them and I couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity,” Bortolini said.