GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Officials from the Green Bay Packers, Green Bay Police, and Discover Green Bay spoke to members of the Lombardi Neighborhood Association on Wednesday night at a special meeting to discuss the upcoming NFL Draft.



The presentation was very similar to the one given at Tuesday's Green Bay City Council meeting — our coverage of that is available here, and the full meeting is available for view here

Another public NFL Draft meeting is available Thursday night in Ashwaubenon

Officials continue to point to the NFL OnePass app as a source for additional information — find out how to download the app and find Draft information here

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story, with additional details added for web)

The NFL Draft is now just 49 days away, and more details are being shared nearly every day. Wednesday night we attended a meeting for folks who live walking distance from Lambeau Field, in Green Bay's Lombardi neighborhood.

Watch Titletown neighborhood reporter Karl Winter's full story here:

Parking, transportation among top Draft issues for Lombardi neighborhood residents

"If somebody's gonna park in my yard, are they able to park overnight and not get a ticket? Because that's what they do on game days," Greg Barnes wondered. "But you know, I think for the most part, they answered every question that they needed to answer."

The answer to that question is it is technically against Green Bay ordinances to park overnight, but there is an online form that people can fill out to get special permission.

Parking, camping, and noise were the biggest concerns from neighbors at the meeting. Overnight camping in yards is also against city ordinances.

One resident asked about cellular service — officials said the NFL is working with Verizon to boost cellular speeds.

A Packers representative says some transportation plans — like shuttle routes — are still being finalized.

"We are continuing to dial in those plans, and we will have maps and real nice basic information, that will be available online," Packers director of public affairs Aaron Popkey said.

The current plan for shuttles and rideshare routes, as presented at the meetings, is as follows:



Charter and shuttle bus drop off at the following locations:

Lombardi Ave. (eastbound) from Argonne St. to Military Ave. Bart Starr Dr. (southbound) from Lombardi Ave. to Tony Canadeo Run Mike McCarthy Way (westbound) from Bart Starr Dr. to Holmgren Way

Charter and shuttle bus pick up at the following locations:

Cabela's lot

Increased rideshare operations

St. Agnes Dr. (from Ridge Rd. to Fisk St.) Reggie White Way (from Lombardi Ave. to Tony Canadeo Run)



Overall, for football fans like Barnes, the excitement builds.

"The quarter of a million people that are going to be here every day — it's going to be so cool," Barnes said.