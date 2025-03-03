Registration for the 2025 NFL Draft Experience begins March 4; here’s what you should know

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — You’ll soon be able to register for the NFL Draft Experience in Green Bay.

The free fan experience allows fans to participate in immersive exhibits, take photos with the Vince Lombardi Trophy, score autographs from current NFL players and legends at the Autograph Stage, and much more, according to the event's website.

There will also be plenty of food and beverage vendors highlighting the local fare.

Green Bay Packers A rendering of the NFL Draft stage at Lambeau Field.

Registration for the experience will open for fans starting March 4. You’ll just need to download the NFL OnePass app and register on the app or website.

All adults are required to register but may also register up to five children for entry into the event.

Registration grants access to digital content and a chance to win exclusive prizes, including a grand prize trip for two to Super Bowl LX in the Bay Area, according to the website.

You’ll also be able to stay up to date with the latest event information. For fans without a smartphone, on-site registration via Fan Services staff is permitted.

The 2025 NFL Draft Experience will take place during all three days of the draft.

The event hours are as follows:

Thursday, April 24 | 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday, April 25 | 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 26 | 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The player appearance schedule will be announced beginning April 14, and will be available exclusively in the NFL OnePass app.

For more information, visit this websiteor email experience.support@nfl.com