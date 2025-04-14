Majority of Lambeau Field, Titletown's parking lots now closed for NFL Draft

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — In order to make room for the NFL Draft site build, the Packers announced Monday the majority of Lambeau Field and Titletown's parking lots are now closed.

These additional closures come after the second phase of road closures began Sunday, with Lombardi Avenue from Military Avenue to Holmgren Way, along with South Ridge Road from Lombardi to Valley View Road now closed as the draft gets closer.

Lambeau Field Atrium and Titletown businesses remain open. However, to accommodate for the setup for the NFL Draft Experience, Titletown's Football Field, Shopko Optical Playground, and 46 Below will be closed until April 24, which is the first day of the Draft.

Parking

Parking is available in Lambeau Field's Lot 10 on the south side of the stadium, the parking lot on the south side of Brookwood Drive adjacent to Titletown, or in the Lombardi Time Square lot on the northeast corner of Lombardi Avenue and Ridge Road.

"While those navigating around Lambeau Field are reminded to plan an alternate route, community members can still access local businesses and are asked to support their favorites during the temporary detours," the Packers said in a news release. "Please inquire with individual businesses about their hours of operation between now and the Draft."

Additional road closures

The Packers say beginning April 19, more road closures will begin with the westbound lanes of Lombardi Avenue closing between Marlee and Holmgren.

The final closures will begin by April 23. Then, drivers will be asked to detour around South Ridge Road north of Morris Avenue and Mike McCarthy Way between Oneida and Holmgren.

"Local businesses and parking in these areas will still be accessible," the Packers said.

The roundup of road closures over the next few weeks can be found HERE.

NFL/Green Bay Packers

Change in hours

Between April 14 and April 19, the Packers Pro Shop, Packers Hall of Fame, and Stadium Tours will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. 1919 Kitchen & Tap will be open only for lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with last seating at 2 p.m.

Beginning on Sunday, April 20, the Lambeau Field Atrium will be closed until the NFL Draft Experience opens at noon on Thursday, April 24.

Starting on April 24, Atrium business hours will be the same as the Draft. However, 1919 Kitchen & Tap will be closed for a private event on April 24 and Stadium Tours will not be offered until Tuesday, April 29.

The stadium bowl will be open for viewing for those going to the NFL Draft Experience, and the Packers Pro Shop as well as the Packers Hall of Fame will be open.

The full change in hours at Lambeau Field can be found HERE.

NFL OnePass

Fans are reminded to download the NFL OnePass app, where you can register to get into the NFL Draft Experience for *free.* Fans can also register online HERE.

The NFL OnePass app is a one-stop-shop that will include a full list of interactive activities and games, up-to-date information, and a chance to win prizes. The OnePass app will not get you access inside the Draft Theater, where the picks will be announced. The Draft Theater is reserved for pre-selected fans. However, fans will still get a view of the Draft Theater on the NFL Draft campus.

The NFL Draft takes place from Thursday, April 24 to Saturday, April 26.