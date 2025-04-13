Drafted into detours: neighbors tackle road closures ahead of NFL Draft

TITLETOWN (NBC 26) — Neighbors across the street from Lambeau Field on Lombardi Avenue have mixed feelings about phase two of the road closures for the upcoming NFL Draft.



Neighbors near road closures share how they've been adapting

See the construction of the Draft campus at Lambeau Field as the Draft draws closer

See a map of the phase two and three road closures released by the village of Ashwaubenon

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

The second phase of road closures for the NFL Draft is underway. Lombardi Avenue is closed from Military Avenue eastbound to Holmgren Way, along with South Ridge Road from Lombardi to Valley View Road.

For neighbors like Dottie Harrsch, whose backyard sits along Lombardi Avenue, it isn't too much trouble.

"We don't mind, really," Harrsch said.

It’s not their usual routine, but Dottie and her family are going with the flow

"My son is the one who does most of the driving and he just takes an alternate route now," Harrsch said.

But, for longtime residents like Sandra Seiwert and her husband Dale, who’ve lived across the street from Lambeau since 1974, it's been a bit of a hassle.

"We may have to go North to go South," Sandra said.

She says they usually take Lombardi for daily tasks, but with the road closures, getting around has become more of a challenge.

"We go straight down our street one more block and then get on to Lombardi. I think that may not be an option [anymore]," Seiwert said

On Ridge Road, neighbor Stephanie Uphoff heard construction bright and early on Sunday.

"I woke up at 5:00 a.m. to the road crew laying down the barriers," Uphoff said.

She says the road closures have changed her routine a bit, but she’s making it work.

"I had to try to find my way from Hy-Vee today from the grocery store and take the backroads, so it's a good thing I ride my bicycle a lot," Uphoff said.

While the road closures are temporary, neighbors like Uphoff are staying positive, knowing they’ll have a front-row seat to the NFL Draft in a matter of days.

"It’s been a lot of fun. From my bedroom window upstairs, I’m gonna have a perfect view right onto the stage," Uphoff said.

Phase three of the road closures begins April 19. Lombardi Avenue will close at South Military and be fully blocked through to Holmgren Way. Organizers ask drivers to plan ahead and take an alternate route.