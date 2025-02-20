FIRST LOOK: Packers release renderings of NFL Draft stage, setup at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The NFL and the Packers have released renderings of what the NFL Draft stage will look like come April.

The official stage will be set up in the northeast side of the Lambeau Field parking lot, spilling onto Oneida St. near the corner of Lombardi Ave.

The Packers say the viewing area of the draft theater will encompass 250,000 square feet. The television broadcast will also feature crowd shots featuring the stadium in the background.

"It's exciting to see these renderings. The draft is really starting to take shape," Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said on the team's official website. "It looks like a great setup. All fans and attendees will be treated to an exciting event, and we're proud to have Lambeau Field featured so prominently."

NFL/Green Bay Packers

NFL/Green Bay Packers

The official NFL draft "campus," which also includes the NFL Experience in addition to the stage, will cover an area of around 800,000 square feet

