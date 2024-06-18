'Managing the pressure': Timber Rattlers cap off great first half with playoff berth

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are playoff-bound for the first time since 2016.

The Brewers High-A minor league affiliate clinched a postseason berth over the weekend by winning the Midwest League West Division in the first half of the season, securing a playoff game on September 12.

It's Wisconsin's first playoff appearance since 2016 and its first division title since 2012, when they won a Midwest League championship.

The Timber Rattlers have often won in thrilling fashion: 7 of their last 13 wins have come in their last at bat, with three walk-off victories along the way.

The T-Rats already have 18 comeback wins and four walk-offs this season, one shy of what they had all of last season.

First-year manager Victor Estevez credits the team's late-game attitude, saying: "They've got that mentality to never give up until the last out. And I think that mentality is working for those guys right now."

Estevez also managed the Brewers' Class-A affiliate, the Carolina Mudcats, to the postseason last year; many of those same players are with him in the Fox Valley this season.

The playoff opener will be on Thursday, September 12.

Wisconsin is on the road in Fort Wayne, Indiana right now but will return home next Tuesday, June 25 for a six-game series with the South Bend Cubs. Four of those games will be broadcast live on tv32.

https://twitter.com/TimberRattlers/status/1802442940553560151