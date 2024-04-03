Play Ball! You can watch 54 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers games on tv32 this season

GREEN BAY — tv32, NBC 26's sister station, is excited to announce a partnership with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

tv32 will broadcast 54 Timber Rattler games this season. First pitch is on April 5th.

Partnership marks a significant expansion of local sports on tv32.

More regional sports to viewers free, over the air.

"Our viewers' passion for sports is unmatched, and we are proud to enhance our sports lineup with Timber Rattlers baseball," said tv32 Station Manager/News Director Ryan Scott.

The partnership marks a big expansion of tv32's sports broadcasting portfolio, bringing more regional sports to viewers free, over the air.

"We are incredibly excited to bring the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers games to the people of Northeast Wisconsin. This initiative not only allows us to offer these games free, over the air but also reinforces tv32's commitment to becoming the go-to destination for regional sports," said said Ryan Scott, tv32 Station Manager/News Director.

Both tv32 and the Timber Rattlers say it's all about the fans.

“We are always working hard to improve the fan experience both in stadium and at home, and this is just another way to provide our fans with what they have been asking for,” said Rob Zerjay, President/CEO of the Rattlers.

“We are excited to work again with tv32 to broadcast 54 Timber Rattlers games over the air this season including our Home Opener on Friday, April 5th,” said Zerjav.

Scott added that Timber Rattlers baseball will enhance tv32's sports lineup. You can also catch Wisconsin Herd Basketball, Sports Showdown High School football, HBCU football, and HBCU Men's and Women's Basketball on tv32.

