MADISON — For the second straight year the West De Pere football team is heading home with hardware, taking home a silver ball after losing to a tough Hamilton team in the WIAA Division 1 State Championship Friday.

“We ran into a buzz saw today, I mean, that's one of the best football teams I think I've ever seen,” first-year West De Pere head coach Kegan Wirtz said. “It's still special — you know, we want to win it all, so I don't want to sit here and say that we were looking for the silver because we wanted the gold, but I was really proud of the way our kids battled.”

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West De Pere caps off first Division 1 season with silver ball

The Phantoms finished the season 13-1. They moved up from Division 2 to Division 1 after winning the D2 title last year over Notre Dame Academy.

On Friday night, the Phantoms found themselves in a 17-0 hole they could never dig out of. They cut their deficit to three in the second quarter, but the Chargers scored 14 unanswered to lead 31-14 at the half and never looked back.

The Phantoms defense could not stop the Chargers offense, giving up 572 total yards.

“It's an incredible football team,” Wirtz said of Hamilton. “They're probably a better team than us. The better team doesn't always win, but you got to play really exceptional in those games to have the opportunity.”

When talking about his senior class, Wirtz couldn’t say enough great things, calling them one of the best classes in school history and he’s sad to see them go.

“It's going to be tough to replace them, and especially their leadership," Wirtz said. "Having 31 guys in the program out as seniors is, it's tough, and it's a lot of things that have been handled by our senior class that I have not had to, and our coaching staff has not had to handle because of the leadership that we've had, so man, it, it's tough and it hurts, it hurts every year to say goodbye to them.”

Notre Dame and Freedom both won state championships.