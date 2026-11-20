MADISON — For the second time in the last three years, the Notre Dame Academy high school football team are state champs.

"We had a goal at the beginning of the year to finish as champions," said Tritons head coach Mike Rader. "We talked about it every single week, and they said the best way to show that you're a champion is to win the game, the championship. And so they were able to do that. It was awesome."

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Notre Dame Academy takes down Monona Grove in thriller to win D2 title

After falling to West De Pere in the D2 title last year, Notre Dame won a thriller over Monona Grove 27-20 to cap off a perfect season.

Tritons senior Kingston Allen rushed 45 times for 306 yards and 3 touchdowns at the stadium he will be playing at next year for the Badgers. Tied at 20-20 in 4th quarter, Allen ran for a 57-yard touchdown that turned out to be the game winner.

"It means the absolute world to see the smiles on these guys' faces — every day in lifting and every day in the practice, to see them really enjoy this moment as a team — it means the absolute world to me, the best experience I've ever had in my life so far," Allen said.

In 2 seasons as the Tritons starting running back Allen rushed for 7,813 yards (state record) and 132 rushing touchdowns (state record). In his senior season he for 3,944 yards (state record) and 71 rushing touchdowns (state record) .

"I don't have the time or the words to talk about what Kingston has meant to our program," Rader said. "I mean, he's a special kid. He's going to do great things in the future. The numbers are ridiculous, but he's such a good kid, and like when we met with him after sophomore year, he said, I just want to score touchdowns, and he obviously was able to step up and do a lot of that."

It's the Tritons' second title in the last 3 years. They won the D3 title in 2024. They also finished runner-up in D2 last year, falling to West De Pere in the title game.