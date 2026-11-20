MADISON (NBC 26) — For the first time in program history, the Freedom Irish are state football champions.

WATCH THE RECAP HERE:

Freedom wins first state football title in program history

Freedom defeated Lake Mills 35-31 Thursday at Camp Randall Stadium in the WIAA Division 4 state championship game, completing an undefeated 14-0 season and capturing the program's first state title in its first championship appearance.

"It's surreal. I don't know that it's fully hit me, but I know it's exciting right now," Freedom Head Coach Charlie Jadin said. "It's just a testament to these kids and their work ethic."

Junior running back Axzil Eggert led the way for the Irish, rushing for 305 yards and four touchdowns on 31 carries. His performance helped Freedom overcome an early deficit and survive a back-and-forth second half that featured four lead changes.

The championship matchup was a rematch of the season opener, when Freedom shut out Lake Mills 40-0. This time, the L-Cats pushed the Irish until the final minutes.

Freedom's offense struggled early, with quarterback Owen Henkel throwing interceptions on the team's first two possessions. Lake Mills capitalized on the first turnover with a 27-yard field goal by Luis Lopez to take a 3-0 lead.

The Irish responded in the second quarter after Will Clark intercepted Lake Mills quarterback Tyler Wollin. Eggert scored on a 28-yard run to give Freedom a 7-3 advantage.

Eggert added a 73-yard touchdown run later in the quarter, extending the lead to 14-3.

Lake Mills answered just before halftime when Wollin connected with Jackson Roberts on a 4-yard touchdown pass with five seconds remaining, cutting Freedom's lead to 14-10.

The Irish opened the second half with another explosive play from Eggert, who broke free for a 52-yard touchdown run. A botched extra-point attempt turned into a successful 2-point conversion, extending Freedom's lead to 22-10.

But Lake Mills responded with two consecutive touchdowns. Wollin found Dylan Brinkman for a 3-yard score before connecting with Blake Bohlman on a 63-yard touchdown pass, giving the L-Cats their first lead since the opening quarter, 24-22.

Freedom answered with a 68-yard touchdown pass from Henkel to Jayden Rueckl, reclaiming a 29-24 lead late in the third quarter.

Lake Mills went back in front early in the fourth when Wollin connected with Brinkman for an 18-yard touchdown, putting the L-Cats ahead 31-29.

Facing a two-point deficit, Freedom put together a 12-play, 80-yard drive capped by Eggert's fourth touchdown of the game.

Taking the direct snap out of the wildcat formation, Eggert scored on a 2-yard run with 4:39 remaining. The 2-point conversion attempt failed, leaving the Irish with a 35-31 lead.

Lake Mills had one final opportunity, but Freedom senior Luke Schmidt intercepted Wollin's pass to help seal the victory. The Irish then ran out the clock.

"We knew it was going to be a tough game. I knew we were going to have to capitalize on those moments," Schmidt said. "I knew at some point somebody was going to have to step up. Somebody was going to have to make that play, and I'm just fortunate that it was me."

Wollin finished with 336 passing yards and four touchdowns for Lake Mills. Bohlman led the L-Cats with eight receptions for 144 yards and a touchdown, while Roberts caught seven passes for 67 yards and a touchdown.

Henkel completed 11 of 18 passes for 161 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions for Freedom. Rueckl finished with three receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown.

Freedom totaled 463 yards of offense, including 302 rushing yards, while Lake Mills finished with 442 total yards.

Despite Freedom's dominant run through the regular season and playoffs, the championship game presented a challenge the Irish had not faced for much of the year.

"We expected a dogfight, you know, and we got a dogfight," Eggert said. "We faced adversity this season, and this wouldn't scare us. We wouldn't shy away from the moment, and that's what we did."

Jadin said his team understood that winning a state championship would require overcoming adversity.

"We signed up for this. We signed up for a 4 quarter ballgame against a really good team," Jadin said. "And we had to dig our heels in and fight till the very end."

For Jadin, who grew up in Freedom and played for the Irish, the championship carried additional significance.

"Incredible. I've grown up in Freedom, lived in Freedom. I know the kind of support they've shown, and what we saw tonight was special," Jadin said. "You could hear it and you could feel it."

The victory capped a historic season for Freedom, which finished undefeated and brought home the program's first state championship trophy.