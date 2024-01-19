Southern Door rallies to beat Kewaunee; Eagles take over top spot in Packerland

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (NBC 26) — After falling behind by double digits early in the second half, Southern Door rallied back to beat Kewaunee in overtime Thursday night.

With the win, the Eagles take over sole possession of first place in the Packerland Conference.

Both teams had chances to win the game at the end of regulation. Southern Door star Drew Daoust missed a mid-range jumpshot with about six seconds left. Kewaunee got the rebound and called timeout, but then missed a tough shot as time expired.

Daoust scored on the opening possession of overtime and the Eagles never looked back, weathering the Storm 79-67. Daoust finished with 41 points, including 12 free throws in the extra period.