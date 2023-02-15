Rocketing to the top: Neenah could win first outright FVA title in 44 years

NEENAH, Wis. (NBC 26) — After a run to the sectional final round in 2022, Neenah has gotten everyone's best shot this season.

"We knew there was going to be a target on our back based on how we did last year," longtime head coach Andy Braunel said.

"When you finish in the sectional final and you bring as many people back as we did, we knew that was going to be there," he added.

So far, they've answer the call. The Rockets are 22-1, with their lone loss coming by one point to conference rival Hortonville on New Year's Eve.

Last Friday, they got them back. Neenah beat Hortonville to ensure at least a share of the FVA Championship - its first since 2010.

"It definitely felt a lot better than the last time we played them," senior guard Ava Kok said. "It was great. Our intensity was great. Our defense was great. And we really brought it."

With a victory over Oshkosh North on Thursday, the Rockets would win the conference outright for the first time since 1979.

"2010 was the last time we got a share of it and boy, you're talking like 40 years since the last time we won it outright," Braunel said. "So definitely a big goal. It's senior night, we just want to finish off the season on a great note."

44 years, to be exact. Given that, it's safe to say this could be the best Neenah team since the one that won a state championship in 1978.

Players and coaches credit the team's chemistry.

"Everyone is super close," junior guard Allie Ziebell said. "On the court, off the court. We always hang out before games. After games. Whenever we can really.

"It's a really great group just because if you have that great chemistry, you want to play so hard for them on the court," Ziebell added.

It also doesn't hurt to have a once in a generation player.

Ziebell, the daughter of UW-Oshkosh Hall of Famer Mark Ziebell, is the No. 5 ranked junior in the country, according to ESPN.

Earlier this season she committed to play collegiately at UConn, the premiere NCAA women's basketball program over the past 25 years.

"Immense," Braunel said when asked about her importance to the team. "I mean just her understanding of the game. Knowing when it is a good time for her to step up and take over versus when she should give the ball to somebody else and let them kind of get rolling."

As a sophomore Ziebell led the state in scoring, averaging 30.2 points. This year, she's diversified her game.

"Not only does she lead the (FVA) in scoring, she leads the conference in assists," Braunel said. "Which says a lot."

She's nearly doubled her assist total from last season, and it's helped bring the Rockets to new heights.

"Just getting my teammates open, getting them shots," Ziebell said. "They've become really great shooters."

"I honestly think that was natural," Kok added. "She just knew that this season it was going to be more of a team effort and more distributive."

Last weekend, the Rockets earned the top seed in their WIAA Division 1 sectional. Four tournament wins would send them to state for just the second time in 42 years.

But, with the outright conference title still up for grabs, it's too early to look ahead.

"Quite honestly, if you look at how good our sectional is... Whoever gets out of this sectional has truly earned it and truly deserves to be at state," Braunel said. "Whoever that team is."

After finishing up the regular season Thursday at home against Oshkosh North, Neenah will open up its tournament run next Friday, February 24 against either D.C. Everest or Wisconsin Rapids.