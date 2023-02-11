Neenah girls dominate Hortonville; St. Mary Catholic boys beat first place Howards Grove

Neenah Rockets 67, Hortonville Polar Bears 47

After a thrilling overtime win the last time they faced off, the Polar Bears couldn't muster up enough defense to stop Rockets star Allie Ziebell. The UCONN commit put up a whopping 36 points.

With the victory, the (22-1, 16-1) Rockets can win the FVA conference by winning their last game. (19-3, 14-2) Hortonville will need win their last to matchups and the Rockets to lose that game, in order to win the conference alongside Neenah.

St. Mary Catholic 64, Howards Grove 63

(19-2,14-2) St. Mary Catholic came into Friday night two games behind (19-2,15-1)Howards Grove in the Big East conference and cut that deficit to one.

Charlie Nackers gave the Zephyrs a one point lead with 3.8 seconds left and they held on from there to split the season series.