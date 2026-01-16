Kingston Allen surprised with Gatorade Wisconsin Football Player of the Year trophy

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Friday morning at Notre Dame Academy, students gathered for a winter pep rally — and junior running back Kingston Allen was surprised with the Gatorade Wisconsin Football Player of the Year trophy and banner.

Head Coach Mike Rader called Allen to the front and presented the award as his family looked on.

“I did see my family walk in. I was a little confused there, but I had heard some chatter about it before the pep rally, so I kind of had a slight idea. But it was a surprise for me to see Coach Rader go up there and call my name — it was enjoyable and it was a great experience for sure,” Allen said.

Notre Dame Academy RB Kingston Allen recognized this morning with the Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year banner and trophy. @ndatritonfb @NBC26 pic.twitter.com/yrmwaKfHS8 — Kelly Hallinan (@kellyhals) January 16, 2026

“It’s a great feeling to be acknowledged in front of all the people that did it for me — all the people that were there watching the games, blocking for me, making the play calls, everybody that was a part of this journey. It’s a great thing to receive the award in front of all of them,” he added.

Allen set single-season state records with 3,436 rushing yards and 57 touchdowns this season, helping the Tritons to a 13-1 record and a trip to the Division II state title game. He added 1,741 yards and 27 touchdowns during Notre Dame’s five-game postseason run. Allen was also named co-Offensive Player of the Year by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association and earned first-team all-state honors.

Allen is the first male athlete from Notre Dame Academy to receive the Gatorade Wisconsin Football Player of the Year award. Allie Woodward remains the school’s only other recipient, winning the honor in 2010-11 for cross country.