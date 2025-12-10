Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
20  WX Alerts 4  Closings/Delays
Sports

Actions

Notre Dame running back Kingston Allen named Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year

FRIDAY NIGHT BLITZ: Kingston Allen's 5 touchdowns lifts Notre Dame over De Pere
JOHN MILLER / NBC 26
FRIDAY NIGHT BLITZ: Kingston Allen's 5 touchdowns lifts Notre Dame over De Pere
FRIDAY NIGHT BLITZ: Kingston Allen's 5 touchdowns lifts Notre Dame over De Pere
Posted

GREEN BAY — After having the best statistical season ever a Wisconsin high school running back, Notre Dame Academy junior Kingston Allen was named Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year.

In his first year as a starter Allen rushed for 3,436 yards and 57 touchdowns, both state records. The running back's historic run helped the Tritons reach the WIAA Division 2 state title game. He also named first-team all-state.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
john miller .jpg

Learn More About Sports Reporter John Miller
Kelly Hallinan.jpg

Learn More About Sports Reporter Kelly Hallinan