Notre Dame running back Kingston Allen named Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year

GREEN BAY — After having the best statistical season ever a Wisconsin high school running back, Notre Dame Academy junior Kingston Allen was named Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year.

Thrilled to announce that NDA junior Kingston Allen has been named the Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Wisconsin.



He is the first NDA Athlete to earn this honor.

He is the first NDA Athlete to earn this honor.

This award is a testament of hard work, his commitment to community involvement and maintaining a 3.6GPA

In his first year as a starter Allen rushed for 3,436 yards and 57 touchdowns, both state records. The running back's historic run helped the Tritons reach the WIAA Division 2 state title game. He also named first-team all-state.

