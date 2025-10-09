Notre Dame Academy junior running back Kingston Allen’s breakout season powers unbeaten Tritons

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The reigning 2024 Division 3 champs, Notre Dame Academy Tritons, had big shoes to fill when running back Christian Collins graduated this past spring after racking up the fifth-most rushing yards in Wisconsin history.

However, with two games left to go in the regular season, junior running back Kingston Allen has fit those giant shoes perfectly.

“He taught me everything I do on the field, and it feels just amazing — when I’ll do something in a game and I’ll be like, ‘Oh, Christian taught me that one,’ and it’s a great feeling,” Allen said.

After being Collins backup and predominantly playing safety in 2024, shortly after the title-winning season ended, the coaching staff told Allen he was going to be the guy in 2025.

Collins told him he had work to do.

“Christian had a sit-down conversation with me after the year and was like, ‘If you want to step into this role and be a great running back, you’re gonna have to look like a running back,’” the junior said. “So I put on like 25, almost 30 pounds to play running back, and I don’t feel like I lost any speed either.”

With the hard work he put in, his teammates and coaches knew a great year was in store.

“The college coaches came asking about him, but there wasn’t much film on him, and I said, ‘That will change,’” Tritons head coach Mike Rader said.

In just seven games, Allen has solidified himself as one of the best backs in Wisconsin. He has the fourth-most rushing touchdowns (20), the seventh-most rushing yards (1,173) and is averaging a whopping 9.2 yards per carry.

“Once he hits the hole and he gets in open space, he’ll just outrun everyone,” said Tritons senior offensive lineman Jack Warden.

Of course, he couldn’t do that without the big boys up front.

“I’m not just carrying this team,” Allen said. “It’s the O-line. The O-line is doing a phenomenal job, and we’re just going to keep running behind them.”

Racking up stats is great, but Allen is driven by helping his team be as successful as possible.

“The feeling of getting to state is quite an addicting feeling, and that’s the only thing we’re focused on this year,” he said.

