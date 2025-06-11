Hortonville tops De Pere in sectional final, advances to state after upsets over two conference champions

SUAMICO (NBC 26) — Hortonville is headed to the Division 1 state baseball tournament after a 3-1 win over defending state champion De Pere in Tuesday’s sectional final.

Watch the highlights and postgame interviews here:

The Polar Bears broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fifth inning. Kameron Chronis lined a single to left field to score Broden Butzin, and two more runs came across after a pair of De Pere throwing errors on the same play.

De Pere got on the board in the sixth on an RBI single to center by Ryan Wettstein, scoring Brandon Krueger to cut the lead to 3-1.

The final out of the game came on a fly ball to center field — confirmed after a brief delay — sealing the win for Hortonville.

Pitcher Griffin Jens picked up the win on the mound as Hortonville advanced to state by knocking off both FVA champion Kimberly and FRCC champion — and defending state champion — De Pere.

The Division 1 quarterfinals begin Monday at Fox Cities Stadium.