FRCC tops FVA in Inaugural All-Star Game, Amari Allen named MVP

KAUKAUNA (NBC 26) — The FRCC all-stars defeated the FVA squad 135-110 in the inaugural FRCC vs. FVA Boys Basketball All-Star Game on Saturday, capping a high-scoring showcase of top high school talent.

Before tipoff, fans were treated to a three-point contest won by Manitowoc’s Ed Bolchen, followed by a slam dunk competition where Kaukauna’s Caden Graff wowed the crowd and took home the hardware.

In the main event, Ashwaubenon’s Amari Allen led the FRCC with 28 points and was named MVP. Notre Dame’s Adam Guyette added 20 for the FRCC, which pulled away late in the second half.

Oshkosh North’s Xzavion Mitchell led all scorers with 33 points for the FVA, while Hortonville’s Riley Mueller chipped in 18.

FVA Roster



Xzavion Mitchell (Oshkosh North)

Keegan VanKauwenberg (Kaukauna)

Riley Mueller (Hortonville)

Marvin Haslett III (Fond du Lac)

Landen Van Offeren (Kimberly)

Luke Jung (Neenah)

Eli Zimmerman (Fond du Lac)

Michael Wildes (Kimberly)

Eli Braatz (Fond du Lac)

Alden Rogers (Hortonville)

FRCC Roster

Zach Kinziger (De Pere)

Amari Allen (Ashwaubenon)

Brayden Steinbecker (Manitowoc)

Colin Schultz (Pulaski)

Pryce Gregoire (De Pere)

Cale Buboltz (Sheboygan North)

Andrew Rader (Notre Dame Academy)

Logan Steffensmeier (Sheboygan North)

Mondes Kelly (Bay Port)

Adam Guyette (Notre Dame Academy)

Three-Point Contest Participants

Alden Rogers (Hortonville)

Keegan VanKauwenberg (Kaukauna)

Brody McMullin (Kaukauna)

Lucas Downs (Appleton West)

Dixon Holewinski (Pulaski)

Connor Hutjens (De Pere)

Eddie Bolchen (Manitowoc) – Winner

Pryce Gregoire (De Pere)

Dunk Contest Participants