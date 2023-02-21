DECADE OF DOMINANCE: Southern Door flies by Kewaunee to win 8th Packerland title in 9 seasons

BRUSSELS, Wis. (NBC 26) — Southern Door beat Kewaunee 77-61 Monday night, adding another chapter to its decade of dominance in the Packerland Conference.

The Eagles have now won eight of the last nine conference titles, a run that started in 2015 under Josh Rankin and has spanned four different head coaches - continuing into 2023 under Josh VandenBush, who is in his third season leading the program.

Sophomore sensation Drew Daoust led the way with 37 points, including a dominant run in the second half to put the game out of reach. Daoust has now surpassed 1,250 points in his young career.

Southern Door is scheduled to finish the regular season Thursday against NEW Lutheran. The Eagles earned a No. 2 seed in their WIAA Division 3 sectional and will play the winner of Two Rivers and Kewaskum next week Friday.

Other scores from Monday's high school basketball action are listed below.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Alma/Pepin 85, Coulee Christian-Providence 37

Amery 80, Spooner 53

Arcadia 72, Cochrane-Fountain City 47

Athens 57, Spencer 47

Auburndale 69, Amherst 54

Bangor 65, Cashton 47

Berlin 67, Westfield Area 38

Bonduel 66, Shiocton 54

Burlington 76, Racine Case 63

Cambridge 75, Parkview 58

Campbellsport 53, West Bend East 52

Central Wisconsin Christian 66, Princeton/Green Lake 55

Clintonville 67, Oconto Falls 43

Coleman 79, Suring 42

Columbus 80, Lake Country Lutheran 68

Crivitz 74, Gillett 58

Cuba City 81, Lancaster 57

Cumberland 68, Bloomer 58

D.C. Everest 73, Rhinelander 42

Deerfield 65, Madison Abundant Life 55

Denmark 58, Valders 53

Dodgeville 85, Monticello 50

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 59, Mondovi 48

Edgar 51, Owen-Withee 41

Edgerton 83, Clinton 66

Edgewood 83, Reedsburg Area 72

Evansville 69, Whitewater 46

Fall Creek 73, Altoona 50

Fennimore 70, Riverdale 49

Florence 73, Crandon 61

Fort Atkinson 64, DeForest 61

Freedom 63, Seymour 38

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 87, Viroqua 37

Gibraltar 69, Sturgeon Bay 54

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 84, Sevastopol 25

Greenfield 91, Racine Horlick 59

Howards Grove 74, Port Washington 67

Iola-Scandinavia 59, Port Edwards 47

Jefferson 67, East Troy 64

Kenosha Christian Life 79, University Lake/Trinity 45

Laconia 77, Ripon 67

Lourdes Academy 72, North Fond du Lac 56

Mahtomedi, Minn. 67, River Falls 60

Marathon 78, Stanley-Boyd 51

Marion 55, Stockbridge 42

Marshall 56, Markesan 42

McFarland 70, Turner 62

Menasha 74, Waupaca 64

Milwaukee Lutheran 93, Pius XI Catholic 87

Minneapolis North, Minn. 94, New Richmond 84

Mosinee 54, Brillion 53

Mount Horeb 79, Baraboo 61

Necedah 73, Wonewoc-Center 13

Neillsville 58, Durand 41

Nekoosa 77, Rosholt 49

Niagara 78, Carney-Nadeau, Mich. 50

Northland Pines 89, Ladysmith 73

Oconto 66, Peshtigo 64

Oneida Nation 72, Wausaukee 36

Oostburg 59, Sheboygan Falls 49

Ozaukee 61, Valley Christian 21

Palmyra-Eagle 68, Milwaukee Juneau 57

Pittsville 64, Northland Lutheran 42

Portage 82, Wautoma 74

Prescott 57, Osceola 52

Racine Park 84, Milwaukee Riverside University 58

Random Lake 58, Two Rivers 41

Reedsville 65, Chilton 56

Royall 74, Hillsboro 68

Saint Thomas Aquinas 62, Lena 42

Sheboygan Area Luth. 50, Kewaskum 45

Shoreland Lutheran 91, Salam School 51

South Milwaukee 83, Saint Thomas More 67

Southern Door 77, Kewaunee 61

Spring Valley 59, Clear Lake 48

St. Croix Falls 62, Grantsburg 44

St. Marys Springs 81, Sheboygan Christian 63

Turtle Lake 66, Bruce 64

Washburn 66, Northwood 51

Wausau East 69, Colfax 57

Wauzeka-Steuben 96, Weston 55

West De Pere 67, Beaver Dam 26

Whitehall 68, Melrose-Mindoro 43

Williams Bay 81, Faith Christian 36

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 72, Watertown Luther Prep 69

Winneconne 72, Omro 69

Wisconsin Lutheran 89, Brookfield Central 60

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 56, Tomah 49

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Beaver Dam 61, Monona Grove 43

Delavan-Darien 55, Waterford 51

Freedom 69, Oconto Falls 31

Hamilton 50, Whitnall 40

Janesville Craig 71, Madison East 43

Madison La Follette 70, Sun Prairie West 68

Prairie du Chien 76, Lancaster 40

Racine Case 88, Kenosha Indian Trail 76

Shoreland Lutheran 54, Saint Thomas More 40

Tigerton 32, Saint Thomas Aquinas 18

Verona Area 81, Middleton 28

West Salem 81, Luther 57

