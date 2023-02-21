DECADE OF DOMINANCE: Southern Door flies by Kewaunee to win 8th Packerland title in 9 seasons

BRUSSELS, Wis. (NBC 26) — Southern Door beat Kewaunee 77-61 Monday night, adding another chapter to its decade of dominance in the Packerland Conference.
The Eagles have now won eight of the last nine conference titles, a run that started in 2015 under Josh Rankin and has spanned four different head coaches - continuing into 2023 under Josh VandenBush, who is in his third season leading the program.
Sophomore sensation Drew Daoust led the way with 37 points, including a dominant run in the second half to put the game out of reach. Daoust has now surpassed 1,250 points in his young career.
Southern Door is scheduled to finish the regular season Thursday against NEW Lutheran. The Eagles earned a No. 2 seed in their WIAA Division 3 sectional and will play the winner of Two Rivers and Kewaskum next week Friday.
Other scores from Monday's high school basketball action are listed below.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Alma/Pepin 85, Coulee Christian-Providence 37
Amery 80, Spooner 53
Arcadia 72, Cochrane-Fountain City 47
Athens 57, Spencer 47
Auburndale 69, Amherst 54
Bangor 65, Cashton 47
Berlin 67, Westfield Area 38
Bonduel 66, Shiocton 54
Burlington 76, Racine Case 63
Cambridge 75, Parkview 58
Campbellsport 53, West Bend East 52
Central Wisconsin Christian 66, Princeton/Green Lake 55
Clintonville 67, Oconto Falls 43
Coleman 79, Suring 42
Columbus 80, Lake Country Lutheran 68
Crivitz 74, Gillett 58
Cuba City 81, Lancaster 57
Cumberland 68, Bloomer 58
D.C. Everest 73, Rhinelander 42
Deerfield 65, Madison Abundant Life 55
Denmark 58, Valders 53
Dodgeville 85, Monticello 50
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 59, Mondovi 48
Edgar 51, Owen-Withee 41
Edgerton 83, Clinton 66
Edgewood 83, Reedsburg Area 72
Evansville 69, Whitewater 46
Fall Creek 73, Altoona 50
Fennimore 70, Riverdale 49
Florence 73, Crandon 61
Fort Atkinson 64, DeForest 61
Freedom 63, Seymour 38
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 87, Viroqua 37
Gibraltar 69, Sturgeon Bay 54
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 84, Sevastopol 25
Greenfield 91, Racine Horlick 59
Howards Grove 74, Port Washington 67
Iola-Scandinavia 59, Port Edwards 47
Jefferson 67, East Troy 64
Kenosha Christian Life 79, University Lake/Trinity 45
Laconia 77, Ripon 67
Lourdes Academy 72, North Fond du Lac 56
Mahtomedi, Minn. 67, River Falls 60
Marathon 78, Stanley-Boyd 51
Marion 55, Stockbridge 42
Marshall 56, Markesan 42
McFarland 70, Turner 62
Menasha 74, Waupaca 64
Milwaukee Lutheran 93, Pius XI Catholic 87
Minneapolis North, Minn. 94, New Richmond 84
Mosinee 54, Brillion 53
Mount Horeb 79, Baraboo 61
Necedah 73, Wonewoc-Center 13
Neillsville 58, Durand 41
Nekoosa 77, Rosholt 49
Niagara 78, Carney-Nadeau, Mich. 50
Northland Pines 89, Ladysmith 73
Oconto 66, Peshtigo 64
Oneida Nation 72, Wausaukee 36
Oostburg 59, Sheboygan Falls 49
Ozaukee 61, Valley Christian 21
Palmyra-Eagle 68, Milwaukee Juneau 57
Pittsville 64, Northland Lutheran 42
Portage 82, Wautoma 74
Prescott 57, Osceola 52
Racine Park 84, Milwaukee Riverside University 58
Random Lake 58, Two Rivers 41
Reedsville 65, Chilton 56
Royall 74, Hillsboro 68
Saint Thomas Aquinas 62, Lena 42
Sheboygan Area Luth. 50, Kewaskum 45
Shoreland Lutheran 91, Salam School 51
South Milwaukee 83, Saint Thomas More 67
Southern Door 77, Kewaunee 61
Spring Valley 59, Clear Lake 48
St. Croix Falls 62, Grantsburg 44
St. Marys Springs 81, Sheboygan Christian 63
Turtle Lake 66, Bruce 64
Washburn 66, Northwood 51
Wausau East 69, Colfax 57
Wauzeka-Steuben 96, Weston 55
West De Pere 67, Beaver Dam 26
Whitehall 68, Melrose-Mindoro 43
Williams Bay 81, Faith Christian 36
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 72, Watertown Luther Prep 69
Winneconne 72, Omro 69
Wisconsin Lutheran 89, Brookfield Central 60
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 56, Tomah 49
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Beaver Dam 61, Monona Grove 43
Delavan-Darien 55, Waterford 51
Freedom 69, Oconto Falls 31
Hamilton 50, Whitnall 40
Janesville Craig 71, Madison East 43
Madison La Follette 70, Sun Prairie West 68
Prairie du Chien 76, Lancaster 40
Racine Case 88, Kenosha Indian Trail 76
Shoreland Lutheran 54, Saint Thomas More 40
Tigerton 32, Saint Thomas Aquinas 18
Verona Area 81, Middleton 28
West Salem 81, Luther 57