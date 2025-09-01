For the sixth time, Sheboygan's Breaking Chains Recovery is providing a space for the community to heal and raise awareness about drug overdoses.

"It is not just an epidemic, but it is a huge public health issue that we're trying to address and bring awareness and education to," said Katie Sherman, vice president of Breaking Chains Recovery.

She serves as vice president for Breaking Chains, an organization that offers support services to those struggling with mental health and substance use disorders.

Sherman herself is in recovery and wanted to share her journey with others.

"To find a way and if there wasn't a way, build a way," Sherman said.

Myranda LeMahieu is the founder of Breaking Chains and is also in recovery. She says events like this are vital for the community.

"Unfortunately, I feel like everyone I talk to knows somebody, or knows somebody who knows somebody who is an addict or lost somebody to an overdose," LeMahieu said.

According to a report from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Sheboygan County has had 24 reported opioid overdoses so far this year. The region of Northeast Wisconsin that includes Sheboygan County has had 261 opioid overdoses.

But the team wants to remind people of the faces behind the statistics. In its first year, they hung 36 pictures. Now they're up to 280 photos of people lost to overdoses.

That includes Sherman's best friend.

"I understand the pain and the struggle to cope with such an important person in my life," Sherman said.

Honoring lives lost: Sheboygan recovery organization hosts 6th annual International Overdose Awareness Day event

There is a silver lining.

Nationwide drug overdose deaths decreased by almost 27% in 2024, according to provisional data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

This marks the first annual decline in five years and the largest year-to-year drop ever recorded.

The Sheboygan gathering included a bake sale, brat fry, raffle baskets, guest speakers, and a candlelight vigil at the end of the evening.

Proceeds go to a very special cause.

"Our vision is to open a safe, sober environment for women in Sheboygan County," LeMahieu said.

The event brings the community together to remember those lost and support those still fighting addiction.

Sherman concluded: "Most importantly, it tells other people that we're not alone."

