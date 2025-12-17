Shawano County supervisor removed from ethics committee, keeps board seat despite violations

SHAWANO (NBC 26) — The County Board voted 20-7 to remove Shawano County Supervisor Lowell Hammett from the Ethics Committee, which he had chaired. However, a separate vote to remove him from the County Board failed 11-16, allowing him to complete his term.

Ethics violations found

The Shawano County Ethics Committee found Hammett guilty in November of multiple ethics violations following a public hearing and investigation.

The committee determined Hammett violated ethics codes by promoting his business on cards that also noted his position as county supervisor, suggesting a connection between the two roles despite no financial gain.

Hammett also attempted to use his position to circumvent county board rules by trying to set up a special board meeting when he knew he had no authority to do so. His emails to supervisors asking them to vote in a certain manner could have resulted in a violation of the state's open meetings law.

Confidential information shared

The ethics committee found Hammett demonstrated disloyalty to the board and county employees by sharing confidential personnel information with supervisors, the media and the public.

He also questioned an alleged missing $1 million from the county treasury, causing what the committee called "unnecessary discord and disrespect among elected and appointed officials."

The committee concluded Hammett used his role to violate his duty of loyalty to the County Board and county employees through personal attacks on board members and specific county employees.

Committee recommendation rejected

The Ethics Committee had unanimously recommended that Hammett be removed from both the Ethics Committee and the County Board following their November investigation.

While the board followed through on removing him from the ethics panel, they rejected the recommendation for full removal from the County Board.

The committee also recommended that Hammett apologize to staff members he falsely accused.

Hammett's response

Following Tuesday's votes, Hammett said he was "startled" by the outcome but "happy" to retain his board seat.

Hammett also telsl NBC 26 that he was debating resigning from his position prior to the meeting, but only decided against doing so once he got to the courthouse today.

He announced he will not seek re-election after completing his current term and thanked those who supported him during the process.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.