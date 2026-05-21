Shawano County man pleads not guilty in murder case

SHAWANO (NBC 26) — A Shawano County man accused of first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder has pleaded not guilty to both counts.

Brent Hofman, 75, appeared in front of a Marathon County judge in a Shawano County courtroom Thursday. His attorney entered the pleas for him, according to online court records.

A trial date has not yet been set. The defense asked for a five-day trial, but the prosecution indicated a trial could take up to two weeks. Judge Rick Cveykus set a status conference for July 8 to give both sides time to determine how long a trial may last.

Cveykus, a Marathon County judge, is on the bench for the case because Hofman’s defense team requested a new judge in March.

Hofman is charged with the murder of 67-year-old Rick Roundy, who was killed in the shooting last year.

A criminal complaint described details of a chilling, chaotic crime scene.

According to investigators, Hofman used a 9-mm handgun to kill Roundy, who was identified in the complaint as "Victim #1."

A second man at the scene, identified only as "Victim #2," told investigators that the men were drinking at a bar in the garage when Hofman began talking "weird."

According to the complaint, Hofman said, "I hope you'll excuse me if I have to kill you guys."

Victim #2 then approached Hofman and asked him if he was okay, according to the complaint. At that point, Hofman allegedly raised a pistol and shot Round, killing him.

Victim #2 retreated to the main house and armed himself with a .22 caliber rifle, the complaint states. Victim #2 told investigators that at some point Hofman attempted to enter the house, at which point Victim #2 shot Hofman, wounding him.

The three men knew each other because they owned neighboring hunting land in the Germania area.

Roundy’s family released a statement to NBC 26 shortly after the killing, saying: "We are devastated and heartbroken over the untimely loss of a wonderful man who meant so much to all of us. As we grieve, we are thankful for the prayers and outpouring of support from family, friends and community members."