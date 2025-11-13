74-year-old man arrested after shooting death in Shawano County

TOWN OF GERMANIA (NBC 26) — A 74-year-old Clintonville man has been arrested in Shawano County after a Wednesday evening shooting that killed a 67-year old man from the Greenleaf area.

The suspect was also shot at the scene by a third man who said he was defending himself after the first shots were fired.

Shawano County deputies indicated that the three men were connected through shared ownership of hunting land in the Germania area.

The 74-year-old, whose name has not been released, was treated for non-life threatening injuries and later booked into the Shawano County Jail. Formal charges have not yet been filed.

The incident happened on County Road M, just west of Tigerton.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.