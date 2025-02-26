Watch Now
Shawano County board votes unanimously against hot-button wheel tax

Thursday, Shawano County officials held an informational meeting about the controversial additional vehicle registration fee, also known as a wheel tax, which the board will vote on next week.
SHAWANO (NBC 26) — The Shawano County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously against implementing a $20 wheel tax Wednesday night.

County Board Chair Thomas Kautza told NBC 26 that the board voted 26-0 against the wheel tax, or additional vehicle registration fee, with one board member absent from the meeting.

As we reported last week, it would have been the first county-imposed wheel tax in Wisconsin. Residents were vocally opposed to the tax.

