Shawano County board votes unanimously against hot-button wheel tax

SHAWANO (NBC 26) — The Shawano County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously against implementing a $20 wheel tax Wednesday night.

County Board Chair Thomas Kautza told NBC 26 that the board voted 26-0 against the wheel tax, or additional vehicle registration fee, with one board member absent from the meeting.

As we reported last week, it would have been the first county-imposed wheel tax in Wisconsin. Residents were vocally opposed to the tax.

Watch Pari Apostolakos' full story from Feb. 20 here: