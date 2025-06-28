Shawano County authorities identify 3 juvenile suspects in vandalism incidents

UPDATE: 3 juveniles were identified and admitted their involvement in nearly all vandalism incidents reported in Shawano County, deputies say in an update.

Shawano County authorities say 3 juvenile suspects were identified with assistance from a concerned parent who suspected their child's involvement in nearly all vandalism incidents reported over the weekend.

Deputies say the 3 juveniles admitted their involvement and multiple citations were issued. No names will be released as the suspects are minors.

Authorities are still seeking information to identify those responsible for the vandalism at the church in Bowler.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: Shawano County authorities are investigating multiple acts of vandalism that occurred within the past 36 hours, including damaged mailboxes, a vandalized church and deliberately destroyed stop signs.

The Shawano County Sheriff's Office reported receiving numerous vandalism complaints, with incidents spanning several locations throughout the county.

"This behavior is unacceptable and we will do our best to resolve this matter, but we need your help," the Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

The reported damage includes mailbox vandalism on multiple roads including East Hazel Drive, County Road A, Hillview Road, Mill Creek Road, County Road G, and Highway 45.

Additionally, a church in Bowler was vandalized, and several stop signs in the Town of Germania were intentionally run over.

Authorities have limited suspect information, noting reports of "a truck with a loud exhaust," though this has not been confirmed.

Deputy Chase Mason is leading the investigation and asks residents who discover property damage, even if minor, to report it through the county's non-emergency line or by emailing him directly at Chase.mason@shawanocountywi.gov.